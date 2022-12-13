Adam Lambert announces first-ever covers album High Drama

Adam Lambert has announced the release date of his brand new album, High Drama.

Launching 24 February via his new deal with Warner Music, the 11-track collection features covers of classics such as Ann Peebles’ soul hit I Can’t Stand The Rain, Bonnie Tyler’s dance-rock anthem Holding Out For A Hero and Culture Club’s Do You Really Want to Hurt Me.

High Drama also includes covers of newer hits with a “glam-inspired transformation” of Billie Eilish’s Getting Older and a “rock-leaning rendition” of Lana Del Rey’s West Coast.

To celebrate the release of the new album, Lambert will be treating UK fans to a one-off exclusive show in late February, with location and details to be announced in January. For access to pre-sale tickets, pre-order from his official website or sign up to his mailing list.

Two tracks have been made instantly available: Ordinary World, Lambert’s atmospheric ballad version of the Duran Duran classic, as well as his rendition of Noél Coward’s Mad About the Boy.

The latter was memorably performed on Strictly Come Dancing to critical acclaim and will feature in the upcoming film about the life of Coward.

High Drama marks Lambert’s first release with Warner Music and his first full-length studio album since 2020’s Velvet, which was hailed as his best album to date.

Check out the full tracklist for High Drama below.

1: Holding Out for a Hero

2: Chandelier

3: Ordinary World

4: Getting Older

5: I Can’t Stand the Rain

6: West Coast

7: Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?

8: Sex on Fire

9: My Attic

10: I’m a Man

11: Mad About The Boy