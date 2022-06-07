Abbi Jacobson stars in first trailer for A League of Their Own reimagining

The first teaser trailer for Prime Video’s reimagining of Penny Marshall’s classic film A League of Their Own has landed.

Co-created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, who also stars in the lead role, the series centres on the real-life all-female baseball league in 1943.

Jacobson, best known for her role as Abbi Abrams in the critically-acclaimed comedy Broad City, stars as Carson Shaw, a catcher who joins the team during World War II and becomes romantically involved with Greta (D’Arcy Carden).

According to a synopsis from Prime Video, the series will follow the team as they “fight to keep it alive through close games, injuries, sexual awakenings and road trips across a rapidly changing U.S.”

A League of Their Own also stars Chanté Adams as Max, Roberta Colindrez as Mita, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Priscilla Delgado as Esti González and Nick Offerman as Casey “Dove” Porter.

The supporting cast includes Melanie Field, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, Lil Frex and Nat Faxon, while Rosie O’Donnell, who starred as Doris Murphy in the original film, returns as a bartender.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Graham said of the series: “We grew up with the movie, and the more we started to explore the real stories underneath it, we saw that there was an opportunity here to tell a story that was broader and included a lot of perspectives that weren’t there the first time — but with the same sense of heart and humor and unpretentious fun that everybody loves about the movie.”

Jacobson, who also serves as an executive producer, added: “The more research we did and the more we expanded these characters, the more exciting it became to tell their stories with a modern lens.”

The eight-episode series premieres at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival before its Prime Video debut on 12 August.

You can watch the first teaser trailer here or below.