A League of Their Own co-creator responds to season 2 cancellation with a powerful statement

The co-creator for A League of Their Own has spoken out after the series’ shocking cancellation.

On 18 August, Deadline revealed that the previously green-lit second and final season of the series would no longer move forward at Prime Video.

While the streamer refrained from making an official announcement, various reports said the decision stemmed from the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA stikes – which co-creator and star Abbi Jacobson vehemently denied.

“To blame this cancellation on the strike, (which is an essential fight for fair wages, protections and working conditions, etc…) is bullshit and cowardly,” the Broad City star wrote on Instagram.

Now, the show’s other creator and executive producer, Will Graham, has shared his thoughts on the cancellation news with a heartfelt Twitter thread.

“To the League fans, We found out this news along with you on Friday. I see the pain and anger and worry out there, which for the LGBTQIA+ fans of the show is, of course, compounded by what’s happening across the country right now,” he wrote.

“So the first and most important thing to say is: Before anything, before you fight for the show or each other, please take care of yourselves. Reach out to your community and ask for help if you need it. You aren’t alone. Please be kind to yourselves.”

Graham went on to say that if the show were given a new home, they would continue the series before encouraging fans to “make noise.”

“It’s hard for me to imagine that there wouldn’t be a home for a show that, thanks to you, was in the Nielson Top 10 for three weeks, was the top show on Amazon for a month and in the top five for six,” he continued.

“But first things first, we have to win this strike and get a fair deal before we can explore what comes next.”

Elsewhere in his statement, Graham praised the fans for “continuing to shine a light” on the show by talking about it online, creating fanfiction, drawing fan art, and supporting the expansive cast in their endeavours outside of A League of Their Own.

“You made a community, you found each other and found joy, which of course, is what the show is about. In many more ways than I would ever have let myself imagine while we were making it, you literally bring the show to life every day,” he added.

Toward the end of his tweet thread, the Daisy Jones and The Six producer reiterated that he, Jacobson and executive producer Desta Tedros Reff are “still fighting” for the show.

“Give us a minute, we will be back with more for you to watch and read and feel. We’re going to win,” he said.

The first season of A League of Their Own was a reimagining of the 1992 sports comedy-drama of the same name, which tells a fictionalised account of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

Upon its release, the show was lauded for the cast’s performances and for honouring the behind-the-scenes queerness of the female-led league – something the Penny Marshall-directed original failed to achieve.