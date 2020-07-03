Here’s how viewers reacted to the first episode of Canada’s Drag Race

“These judges in Canada’s Drag Race are brutal and I LOVE it.”

NEWSFLASH HUNTIES: Canada’s Drag Race is a hit, officially.

The long-awaited series sashayed onto our screens last night and introduced 12 fierce queens from the North, who will compete in a variety of different challenges for the title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar – and $100,000 doollahz.

For the first episode, the contestants posed atop a replica of the Rocky Mountains and then flexed their fashion skills as they hit the runway in a couture outfit, created from a box of items themed around various aspects of Canada.

The two bottom queens then lip-synced for their lives to earn another week in the competition.

Fans were living for the cast and the main judges, which consists of Drag Race season 11 legend Brooke Lynn Hytes, UnReal star Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and fashion model slash runway coach, Stacy McKenzie.

“Canada’s Drag Race feels like such a step in the right direction for the Drag Race franchise. It doesn’t feel as produced,” wrote one fan, while another tweeted: “These judges in Canada’s Drag Race are brutal and I LOVE it.”

“I’m only halfway through Canada’s drag race, and I am obsessed with this whole cast,” said another.

See some of the best Twitter reactions to Canada’s Drag Race below.

Canada's drag race is honesly such serve finally no roop pic.twitter.com/a106pwr20C — Lichen Subscryb (@Xidnaf) July 3, 2020

https://twitter.com/Maicobacteria/status/1278994953884954630

Canada’s Drag Race is pure chaotic good — helen (@HelenJSlater) July 3, 2020

Me watching episode one of Canada’s Drag Race pic.twitter.com/JGISzH6obn — charlie #acab #blm (@eastside_tilly) July 3, 2020

Ok, let me tell about this, Canada's Drag Race is doing better than the first episode of All Stars 5 and that's the tea — 𝓥𝓮𝓷𝓾𝓼 l A Casa de Hades 📚 (@mxschino) July 3, 2020

I'm watching now the first Episode of Canada's Drag Race! YAAAASSSS GIRL YAAAASSSS!!! #CanadasDragRace — my couch is my castle (@Haifischfrau) July 3, 2020

Loving Canada's Drag Race ✊ — David Jaranilla (@davidjaranilla8) July 3, 2020

i liked the first episode of Canada's Drag Race! but as a Canadian all the puns made me want to renounce my citizenship tbh — linzb0t (@linzb0t) July 3, 2020

These judges in Canada’s Drag Race are brutal and I LOVE it — Jake | BLM (@driskll) July 3, 2020

I’m only halfway through Canada’s drag race, and I am obsessed with this whole cast. — Hunnybee 🥰 (@LiLeiLou) July 3, 2020

aww Canada’s Drag Race queens are so likeable. and i can’t hate Kyne haha — J (@jchrstphr) July 3, 2020

I really enjoyed Canada’s Drag Race – I particularly liked it didn’t try to be RuPaul too hard and that the queens aren’t 100% polished. — Alex (@alex_chienne) July 3, 2020

canada's drag race: while i didn't fully agree with the top placements/winner, the judges are so refreshing and bring a sense of authenticity in how they addressed kyne's arrogance and how they addressed the eliminated queen in her critique and departure … super refreshing — the curve goddess (@thewannabeyonce) July 3, 2020

Canada’s Drag Race feels like such a step in the right direction for the Drag Race franchise. It doesn’t feel as produced, the queens aren’t as look oriented and are more performance focused, and THERES A TRANS, INDIGENOUS QUEEN. Let’s get more of that. I want THAT. — (sam) (@sugarramen) July 3, 2020

Viewers were also GAGGED at the lip-sync. Warning: the below tweets contain spoilers for the Canada’s Drag Race premiere. TURN BACK NOW BECAUSE WE DON’T HAVE TIME TO DEAL WITH PETTY KEYBOARD WARRIORS.

Hate to say it but the first episode of Canada’s Drag Race is iconic. Matt Barnes for a photo mini challenge. A mystery box design challenge. Amazing lip sync to Carly Rae Jepsen. Everything was so good. — .｡.:* nadene *:.｡. (@nadenetweets) July 3, 2020

First ep of Canada’s Drag Race was actuall really entertaining. However, Kiara was badly robbed in my opinion though the lipsync battle really made up for it. Overall, a nice premiere to the season

pic.twitter.com/wno3hnZmnx — karl (@karl20013) July 3, 2020

Canada’s Drag Race Spoilers Below!!



I really like Lemon and I’m glad she stayed but Juice Boxx won that lip sync — 🌸🌴Kyle⭐️💰 (@Krilleficent) July 3, 2020

Chile- the judging on Canada’s drag race is-CHOICES… but lemon and juice slayed the lipsync — Stan Loona ✨ (@eunbuzz) July 3, 2020

using Carly Rae for the first lipsync on Canada's drag race… Perfection. — josie (@jburko) July 3, 2020

Canada’s Drag Race really just hit us with a Carly Rae Jepsen lipsync wow 👏🏽 — rip my taste buds (@hotcheetosliar) July 3, 2020

Drag Race Canada already has a better choice of lipsync songs than All Stars 5 — George (@ge_j_ada) July 3, 2020

I'm loving the lipsync on Canada Drag Race.



Also Kyne… why tho? — Jan (@Jan78303656) July 3, 2020

That was so good, that first lipsync was IT! Omg Canada comes to slay — Nina Valdez (@NurseValdez) July 3, 2020

I had so much fun watching Canada's Drag Race (and alsogot strangely very emotional watching the lip sync) – truly truly stan @thatbitchlemon and @JuiceBoxxQueen — Anthony Cherry (@AMCherry96) July 3, 2020

I love the photoshoot

Jimbo was robbed

Good song and lip sync

Kyne deserves btm 2 and been the 1st eliminated

Juice Box not deserves to be the 1st eliminated



I need to know more about Canada history for the next episode???#CanadasDragRace — Giselle (@DwtsG) July 3, 2020

One thing we can say about #CanadasDragRace: the first lipsync was WAY better than all lipsyncs from #AllStars5

Those Canada queens have it! — Fefo (@andresifelipe) July 3, 2020

Canada’s Drag Race airs every Thursday in Canada and the United States on Crave and WOW Presents Plus.

It will be available in the UK every Friday on BBC iPlayer.

Speaking about the show coming to BBC Three, RuPaul said in a statement: “Canada’s Drag Race airing on BBC is further proof that self-expression, creativity and the tenacity of the human spirit resonates around the globe.”

Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three, also said: “We’re very excited that BBC Three will be the only place in the U.K. to watch the first ever ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ and to be working with World of Wonder again.

“With a brilliant combination of contestants, judges and challenges, it has all the ingredients of a spectacularly fun series. Get ready to fall in love with these Canadian Queens.”

Meet the 12 sickening competitors on Canada’s Drag Race here and watch the first gag-worthy trailer – featuring appearances from Michelle Visage, RuPaul and Drag Race UK star Crystal – below.