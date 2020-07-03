Here’s how viewers reacted to the first episode of Canada’s Drag Race

“These judges in Canada’s Drag Race are brutal and I LOVE it.”
NEWSFLASH HUNTIES: Canada’s Drag Race is a hit, officially.
The long-awaited series sashayed onto our screens last night and introduced 12 fierce queens from the North, who will compete in a variety of different challenges for the title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar – and $100,000 doollahz.
For the first episode, the contestants posed atop a replica of the Rocky Mountains and then flexed their fashion skills as they hit the runway in a couture outfit, created from a box of items themed around various aspects of Canada.
The two bottom queens then lip-synced for their lives to earn another week in the competition.
Fans were living for the cast and the main judges, which consists of Drag Race season 11 legend Brooke Lynn Hytes, UnReal star Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and fashion model slash runway coach, Stacy McKenzie.
“Canada’s Drag Race feels like such a step in the right direction for the Drag Race franchise. It doesn’t feel as produced,” wrote one fan, while another tweeted: “These judges in Canada’s Drag Race are brutal and I LOVE it.”
“I’m only halfway through Canada’s drag race, and I am obsessed with this whole cast,” said another.
Viewers were also GAGGED at the lip-sync. Warning: the below tweets contain spoilers for the Canada’s Drag Race premiere. TURN BACK NOW BECAUSE WE DON’T HAVE TIME TO DEAL WITH PETTY KEYBOARD WARRIORS.
Canada’s Drag Race airs every Thursday in Canada and the United States on Crave and WOW Presents Plus.
It will be available in the UK every Friday on BBC iPlayer.
Speaking about the show coming to BBC Three, RuPaul said in a statement: “Canada’s Drag Race airing on BBC is further proof that self-expression, creativity and the tenacity of the human spirit resonates around the globe.”
Fiona Campbell, controller of BBC Three, also said: “We’re very excited that BBC Three will be the only place in the U.K. to watch the first ever ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ and to be working with World of Wonder again.
“With a brilliant combination of contestants, judges and challenges, it has all the ingredients of a spectacularly fun series. Get ready to fall in love with these Canadian Queens.”
