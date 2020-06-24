Britney Spears says she loves the LGBTQ+ community “so much it hurts” in Pride video

Britney Spears is an angel and we must protect her at all costs.

The pop legend, who has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights throughout her entire 20+ year career, has just voiced her support for the community once again in an adorable and heartfelt Instagram video.

“To all my friends at the LGBTQ community, happy Pride Month!” she says in the clip. “You guys bring so much hard passion and articulate everything you do. Because of you, I’ve had the best nights of my life.”

Britney continued to say that she loves LGBTQ+ people “so much it hurts” before she’s hilariously interrupted by her boyfriend Sam Asghari, who can be heard in the background shouting, “GO LGBTQ!”

The star reiterated her love for community in her caption, in which she wrote: “I love my LGBTQ+ fans so much…. you all bring me so much joy and I am proud to support you.”

Sam then commented underneath the post, (rightfully) saying that is the “best community”.

Earlier this year, Britney shared a powerful message to her Instagram bullies.

Although the icon continues to provide fans with gorgeous post after gorgeous post, she’s come under fire from bitter trolls. There was a bathing suit and some horse-related content that riled them up in the wrong way (we’re still confused).

Britney rightfully told the naysayers that they shouldn’t be “saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know” and right now, in this terrifying coronavirus pandemic, we should “be nice to one another”.

“I think it’s important to see things that bring happiness during hard times and making light of a situation can sometimes help people! I love you all, stay safe, and be nice!” she wrote. Is it possible to stan Britney any harder?

