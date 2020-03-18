Britney Spears shares powerful message to her Instagram bullies

by Sam Damshenas

LEAVE. BRITNEY. ALONE.

Britney Spears (and us) have enough of you bullying her online.

Earlier this week, the legendary pop star told her trolls that she’s aware of the comments surrounding her gorgeous Instagram posts, and she never meant to cause any harm because she is what? BRITNEY SPEARS and she is an ANGEL.

She wrote: “For me I get really excited about my posts and I like to share them with you all. I’ve never owned a white bathing suit before and I simply liked the red background! Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings.”

Britney rightfully told the naysayers that they shouldn’t be “saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know” and right now, in this terrifying coronavirus pandemic, we should “be nice to one another”. See? ANGEL.

The star continued to say that she’s “truly sorry if I offended anyone” over some horse-related posts (?).

Britney concluded by telling her followers: “I think it’s important to see things that bring happiness during hard times and making light of a situation can sometimes help people! I love you all, stay safe, and be nice!”

If Britney wants to post her sickening new white bathing suit, let her. If Britney wants to post on a red background, LET HER. If Britney wants to post about horses, turtles, moths or f***ing bigfoot THEN LET HER GODDAMMIT (!).

Worry about something else, lordt.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve read a lot of things online of people criticizing my posts …. saying I post the same 15 pictures with the same red background and wearing the same white bathing suit. For me I get really excited about my posts …. and I like to share them with you all !!!! I’ve never owned a white bathing suit before and I simply liked the red background !!!! Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings …. and I wanted to share because you really shouldn’t be saying all of these mean things to someone you don’t even know .… this goes for bullying anyone really !!!!!! Hard times like we are currently living through should really teach us to be nice to one another …. !!!!!! PS I saw some people were offended by me posting about horses yesterday …. I am truly sorry if I offended anyone. I think it’s important to see things that bring happiness during hard times and making light of a situation can sometimes help people !!!! I love you all …. stay safe …. and be nice !!!!!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

