It’s the rule of three Ps: Pride, party and Pabllo!

Brazilian superstar Pabllo Vittar has shared with GAY TIMES a playlist of her favourite Pride anthems to get us celebrating loud and proud.

The playlist is packed full of queer talent with the likes of Rina Sawayama, Dorian Electra, Kaytranada, Lauren Jauregui, Princess Nokia, Big Freedia, and ALMA all featuring.

There are also plenty of allies on the list too, with hits by the likes of Diplo, Charli XCX, Anitta, Betty Who and Sofi Tukker.

Many of the acts featured in the playlist will also appear alongside the queen for her Pride With Pabllo & Friends event this weekend.

“I always want to work with people I have a special connection and then we can share experiences and learn from each other,” Pabllo recently told us.

“Making music is not just making music, it’s creating experiences and sharing knowledge.”

Pride With Pabllo & Friends has partnered with Global Pride as one of their afterparties and with Plus1 to support crisis intervention and suicide preventions services for LGBTQ+ youth through The Trevor Project.

The event will take place 28 June at 1pm PST via YouTube – RSVP to the event here.

You can listen to a playlist of Pabllo Vittar’s Pride anthems on Apple Music below: