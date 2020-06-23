Pabllo Vittar announces digital Pride event to benefit The Trevor Project

“Pride is a fight against discrimination and a stride towards justice for all.”

With Pride events being cancelled around the world this year due to the coronavirus pandmeic, Pabllo Vittar is making sure the spirit of the annual celebrations are being kept alive with an international virtual experience.

Pride With Pabllo & Friends will be live-streamed by the Brazilian superstar and will feature a diverse array of talent such as ALMA, Aluna, Benito Skinner, Betty Who, Big Freedia, Camilo, Diplo, Dorian Electra, Elena Rose and Kai.

Deep breath for even more star power: Lali, Lauren Jauregui, Lil Miquela, Madame Gandhi, Paloma Mami, Patrisse Cullors, Pedro Capo, Princess Nokia, Pussy Riot, Rina Sawayama, SOFI TUKKER, Thalia, Tito Rey, Tove Lo, Urias, and Yaeji.

“It’s going to be a party, but we will continue to spread the message of inclusivity and love because no matter what anyone says; Pride is not canceled!” Pabllo said in a statement. “Remember babies, that LGBTQ+ rights would not exist today if it weren’t for the black community and contributions from activists.

“We must celebrate the brave people that fought for our rights and continue to push forward until we all have equal rights. Pride is a fight against discrimination and a stride towards justice for all. Happy Pride and remember Black Lives Matter!”

Pride With Pabllo & Friends has partnered with Global Pride as one of their afterparties and with Plus1 to support crisis intervention and suicide preventions services for LGBTQ+ youth through The Trevor Project.

The event will take place 28 June at 1pm PST via YouTube – RSVP to the event here.

