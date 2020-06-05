Shea Couleé shares “important message” about Drag Race All Stars 5

“I have struggled this entire week with the desire to share and celebrate my return to All Stars.”

Shea Couleé has shared an important message about the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5.

The legendary competitor makes her long-awaited ruturn to the franchise tonight alongside other fan-favourite queens such as Ongina, Jujubee, Mariah, India Ferrah, Alexis Mateo, Derrick Barry, Blair St. Clair, Mayhem Miller and Miz Cracker.

While Shea’s to sashay back onto our screens, she feels torn due to the events of 2020, such as the global coronavirus pandemic and the protests that have erupted across the world following George Floyd’s murder.

“When I left to film All Stars 5 a year ago, the world was a completely different place,” Shea said in a statement.

“I have struggled this entire week with the desire to share and celebrate my return to All Stars, and a sense of guilt in feeling that would be too self serving during these incredibly sensitive times. I wish I had a proper answer, but I am still learning.”

However, Shea is confident that the “successful black stories” on Drag Race will continue to inspire queer people of colour.

“If there was one thing that I wish the fandom truly had the opportunity to see, it would be the AMAZING family/community that World of Wonder built to create this show,” she continued.

“Shout out to all the amazing women (who were majority black and brown) managers that took care of us as if we were their own flesh and blood. Shout to our AMAZING female AD, who led the team with such a fierce sense of command and respect.”

Shea also praised the producers for “creating a magical world of fun, shade, drama and heart” and the art department for their ‘flawless execution’, as well the queer POC caterer who were “two of the kindest human beings I could have ever met.”

She added: “Shout out to my CAST. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of icons to share this experience with. I know it hasn’t been ideal, but I wouldn’t trade any of you for the world. my experience on AS5 was nothing short of pure MAGIC.

“It challenged me, inspired me, renewed my love of drag in a deep and meaningful way, but most of all it gave me HOPE. Hope that I feel so many of us need right now. I thank each and every one of you who have voiced support.”

“I can’t wait to share this experience with you. Our fight for justice isn’t over and our focus should remain on what’s important. Just remember to make time to heal and feel your soul, and AS5 from what I heard is just what the doctor ordered.”

Shea concluded her statement with the most epic tribute to her season nine entrance line:

“My name is Shea Couleé, and I didn’t come to play I came to dismantle white supremacy, defund the police, return power and resources back to the people, uplift and amplify black voices, and get that crown.”

Read Shea’s statement on Drag Race All Stars 5 in full below.

An important message about AS5 pic.twitter.com/Pd4papgkos — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) June 5, 2020

Drag Race All Stars 5 premieres tonight in the US on VH1 and 13th June for UK viewers on Netflix.

To support the Black Lives Matter movement and to join the fight for anti-racism, visit here or the links below.

Here’s how you can donate to the Black Lives Matter movement in the US.

Here are some incredible anti-racism charities you can donate to in the UK.

10 books about racism and Black lives white people should be reading right now.

9 documentaries about racism and Black lives white people should be watching right now.