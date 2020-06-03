We are so five by five right now.

You can now watch the entirety of Buffy the Vampire Slayer for FREE in the UK.

All season sevens of the the widely-acclaimed fantasy drama series are now available to stream on All 4, with individual episodes airing weeknights at 11pm on E4 as of 1 June 2020.

Crated by Joss Whedon, Buffy starred Golden Globe nominee and Emmy winner Sarah Michelle Gellar as the title ‘slayer’, a teenage girl bestowed with supernatural abilities to defeat vampires, demons and the forces of darkness etc.

It also starred Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Stewart Head, David Boreanaz, Charisma Carpenter, James Marsters, Michelle Trachtenberg, Emma Caulfield, Amber Benson, Seth Green and Eliza Dushku.

Buffy received praise during its run – with many individual episodes hailed as some of the finest in TV history (Hush, The Body, Once More, with Feeling) – and has also been credited with influencing other series in the same genre.

The show also received acclaim for its queer representation, with resident witches Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan) and Tara Maclay (Amber Benson) making history as the first long-term lesbian relationship on US television.

In 2018, a reboot with a “black Buffy” was announced by Joss and Fringe writer Monica Owusu-Breen.

Addressing the initial negative response, Owusu-Breen confirmed that we’re looking at a revival instead of a full-blown reboot, tweeting: “For some genre writers it’s Star Wars. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is my Star Wars.

“Joss Whedon’s brilliant and beautiful series can’t be replicated. I wouldn’t try to. But here we are, twenty years later. And the world seems a lot scarier. So maybe, it could be time to meet a new Slayer… And that’s all I can say.”

There has been no confirmed date for the Buffy reboot and no cast announcement thus far.

To mark the 23rd anniversary of Buffy’s premiere The WB earlier this year, we took a look back at some of the show’s queerest episodes, including Becoming, Doppelgangland and Once More, with Feeling – see here.

