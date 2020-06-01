Here’s where you can watch the first episode of voguing competition Legendary for free

Get into this gig!

Streaming service HBO Max have made the first episode of their new series Legendary, a competition which takes viewers into the fierce world of ballroom culture and voguing, available to watch for free on YouTube.

Bringing the underground ballroom community into the spotlight, Legendary features eight voguing houses as they “compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion” in order to achieve “legendary” status.

With a line-up of judges including Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as MC duties from Dashaun Wesley and beats from DJ MikeQ, Legendary is sure to be the queer breakout hit of 2020.

Watch the first episode of Legendary here or below.