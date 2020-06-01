Here’s where you can watch the first episode of voguing competition Legendary for free

by Daniel Megarry

Comments

Culture

Get into this gig!

Streaming service HBO Max have made the first episode of their new series Legendary, a competition which takes viewers into the fierce world of ballroom culture and voguing, available to watch for free on YouTube.

Bringing the underground ballroom community into the spotlight, Legendary features eight voguing houses as they “compete in unbelievable balls and showcase sickening fashion” in order to achieve “legendary” status.

With a line-up of judges including Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as MC duties from Dashaun Wesley and beats from DJ MikeQ, Legendary is sure to be the queer breakout hit of 2020.

Watch the first episode of Legendary here or below.

Comments

More

Community

Here’s how you can donate to the Black Lives Matter movement in the US

Community

Grindr removes ethnicity filter following mass criticism

Community

Munroe Bergdorf calls out L’Oréal over hypocritical Black Lives Matter post

Culture > Drag

HBO’s new voguing series Legendary is the queer breakout hit of 2020

Community

This powerful short film highlights the harassment trans and non-binary people face every day

Community

A message of solidarity from us

Community

A message to those who joined our Lady Gaga listening party

Community

Peter Tatchell discusses the impact of the coronavirus on the LGBTQ+ community

Next
Press enter to search