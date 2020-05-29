The #JusticeForGlory campaign keeps on giving.
It’s not just Lady Gaga fans that have new music to celebrate this week, as pop superstar Britney Spears has shared her sultry song Mood Ring to iTunes and streaming services around the world for the first time ever.
The DJ Mustard-produced song is one of the best of her career, but was previously only available as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of ninth studio album Glory, and fans have been campaigning for it to get a worldwide release for years now.
The pop star has made it clear that this is a reward for her loyal fans, as the track is called Mood Ring (By Demand) on streaming services – and the fans have eaten it up.
It comes after fans got the album to number one on the iTunes charts earlier this year, and Team Britney responded by giving the acclaimed album new artwork – the original album cover was pretty much the only thing that fans had criticised about Glory.
Listen to Mood Ring here or below (and show it some love on your playlists!).
