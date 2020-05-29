The #JusticeForGlory campaign keeps on giving.

It’s not just Lady Gaga fans that have new music to celebrate this week, as pop superstar Britney Spears has shared her sultry song Mood Ring to iTunes and streaming services around the world for the first time ever.

The DJ Mustard-produced song is one of the best of her career, but was previously only available as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of ninth studio album Glory, and fans have been campaigning for it to get a worldwide release for years now.

The pop star has made it clear that this is a reward for her loyal fans, as the track is called Mood Ring (By Demand) on streaming services – and the fans have eaten it up.

nothing on my body but this mood ringpic.twitter.com/APzbMCdZAC — edu (@edrgtto) May 29, 2020

Britney broke into the top 10 us iTunes song with #moodring pic.twitter.com/wN1OxPoPrs — its bryan, bitch #freebritney (@bryannspears) May 29, 2020

#moodring is @britneyspears best song in years it makes me want to get high and f*ck, as a britney song should!🔥 and her vocals at the end chile I was transcended into oblivion! 😩 pic.twitter.com/7HaliTDEZu — 𝓡𝓐𝓨 𝓡𝓐𝓨 ✞ ♡ ☻ ✰ ♛ (@rayjamesbitch) May 29, 2020

It comes after fans got the album to number one on the iTunes charts earlier this year, and Team Britney responded by giving the acclaimed album new artwork – the original album cover was pretty much the only thing that fans had criticised about Glory.

Listen to Mood Ring here or below (and show it some love on your playlists!).