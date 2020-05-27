Drag Race UK stars performing live at fundraiser to save The Clapham Grand

Get into this gig, Drag Race fans.

Queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will perform at a fundraiser event to help save iconic London performance venue The Clapham Grand, which regularly hosts some of the biggest names in drag, on Thursday 28 May.

Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea and Cheryl Hole will be performing live from the venue itself, meaning you can expect full production and lighting to get that true drag show experience, all from the comfort of your own home (with a little help from Zoom, of course).

The show is part of Stream Queens, a weekly performance as part of the #SaveTheGrand campaign. It will be hosted by M (formerly known as Meth) and will feature special guests with live performances, interviews, games and prizes.

Tickets are £7.50 and are available to buy here. The show is limited to just 300 people so snap them up fast, hennies!

All proceeds from Stream Queens will go to the #SaveTheGrand campaign to ensure The Clapham Grand can reopen after the enforced COVID-19 closure, and performers will be following government physical distancing guidelines.

If you can’t make the show, you can also donate directly to the venue’s crowdfunder here.

Related: How can queer nightlife survive the coronavirus pandemic?