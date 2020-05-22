Dorian Electra shares new single Sorry Bro (I Love You)

by Daniel Megarry

Dorian Electra has released their new single Sorry Bro (I Love You).

Following last year’s impressive debut album Flamboyant, the queer singer-songwriter and self-professed musical genius continues their signature brand of gently mocking hyper-masculinity with tongue-in-cheek lyrics over fire industrial beats.

“Sometimes you realize that you’re just in love with one of your bros,” they say of the song. Ain’t that the truth.

The music video, co-directed by Dorian and longtime collaborator Weston Allen, further plays up the ‘no homo’ masculinity stereotypes as the singer skateboards, pumps iron in their driveway, and cracks open a cold one with their ‘bros’.

Watch the video for Sorry Bro (I Love You) below.

