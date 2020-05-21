Carly Rae Jepsen releases surprise new album Dedicated: Side B

by Daniel Megarry

What a time to be alive!

Carly Rae Jepsen, pop music icon and saviour of the gays, has dropped her long-rumoured follow-up to 2019 album Dedicated, which features a total of 12 new tracks for fans to devour over the coming summer months.

“New tunes for your blues. If this helps in any small way – I’m relieved. Sending you all my love and sharing dis damn side B I’ve been storing in my cheeks,” she said, adding: “I hope it makes it yah dance your pants off!”

You can listen to the album now on streaming services including Apple Music below.

