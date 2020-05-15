Lady Gaga announces release date for Ariana Grande duet Rain on Me

One of the most anticipated pop collaborations in history is almost here.

Lady Gaga announced earlier today that her long-awaited superstar duet with Ariana Grande, titled Rain on Me, will be released at midnight on 22 May – yep, that’s just one week away! We could cry, honestly.

The song is reportedly a massive dance-floor anthem and will feature the lyrics, “It’s coming down on me, water like misery.”

Speaking of the collaboration, Gaga previously said: “I sat with her and we talked about our lives. It’s two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do.”

Rain on Me will serve as the second single from Gaga’s upcoming sixth studio album, Chromatica.

The album was originally scheduled for release on 10 April, but Gaga announced that she would be pushing the album back to focus on raising money to help the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic.

Fans were disappointed of course, but in fairness she did raise over $35 million and host a star-studded live-stream benefit concert, so we think it was worth it. Chromatica will now drop Friday 29 May.

Gaga has also teamed up with her longtime friend Elton John on the album for a song called Sine From Above, as well as BLACKPINK (the biggest girl group in the world right now) who will appear on a track called Sour Candy.

There will be 16 songs on the standard version of Chromatica, while Target unveiled the details of three exclusive bonus tracks, meaning there’s a total of 19 songs on the deluxe version of the record. See the tracklist below.

1. Chromatica I

2. Alice

3. Stupid Love

4. Rain On Me feat. Ariana Grande

5. Free Woman

6. Fun Tonight

7. Chromatica II

8. 911

9. Plastic Doll

10. Sour Candy feat. BLACKPINK

11. Enigma

12. Replay

13. Chromatica III

14. Sine From Above feat. Elton John

15. 1000 Doves

16. Babylon