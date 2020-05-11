Lady Gaga is selling Chromatica jockstraps and fans are living for it

This is peak Lady Gaga.

When we joked about the superstar “giving the gays everything they want” with her new dance-pop album Chromatica, we didn’t think that would include themed underwear – but that’s exactly what she’s decided to give us.

On the singer’s official store, fans can purchase a hot pink jockstrap, a hot pink thong, or a pair of green briefs, all with the Chromatica logo printed on them. Each purchase comes with a digital download of Gaga’s new album, and we’ll be ordering all three styles… obviously.

Fans have responded, as expected, with glee at the prospect of this generation’s biggest LGBTQ icon Lady Gaga selling jockstraps, sharing their best memes and jokes on Twitter – see some of the best reactions below.

Lady Gaga selling Chromatica themed jock straps: pic.twitter.com/iUrWJYzgeX — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) May 11, 2020

Gaga added Chromatica Jockstraps to her website and was like pic.twitter.com/OdzmmjnJDu — ✨ (@heyjaeee) May 11, 2020

Gays cancelling their Chromatica brief order so they can get the jockstrap instead pic.twitter.com/4MgccBaHli — Sad Empanada (@red_potion) May 11, 2020

gays : please… make an announcement… drop a single… anything

gaga :

gays : we're begging you

gaga : so I made jockstraps for y'all faggots — Bluets (@cyanopsie) May 11, 2020

gaga giving the gays a jockstrap in the middle of a pandemic pic.twitter.com/G2CMRHh3th — Purella Di’Ville (@p_cklerick) May 11, 2020

a chromatica jockstrap……… she really was giving us hints with cheek to cheek!! HER MIND — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) May 11, 2020

Along with the jockstrap you get a #Chromatica popper! pic.twitter.com/J1nkv7rcHA — Ansemx • Lady Gaga (@AnsemTehWise) May 11, 2020

I can’t wait to do seven wig reveals while wearing my Rina sweatshirt and Chromatica jockstrap as I dissociate during Chase Sapphire Non-Pride Month — Sam (citation needed) (@samcorb) May 11, 2020

My facial expression when I pull some jeans off to come face to face with a Chromatica jock strap pic.twitter.com/kHEUPm2N9B — Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) May 11, 2020

If you’re still with us after all this ridiculousness, here’s everything we know about Gaga’s new album Chromatica.