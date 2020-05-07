American Horror Story season 10 theme might have to change due to coronavirus

Apparently it’s “weather-dependent”.

Every year, American Horror Story fans get their Nancy Drew detective skills on to try and figure out what the next theme of the hit anthology series will be, and they had some very interesting theories of what the upcoming 10th season had in store for us.

But those theories might have to wait, as creator Ryan Murphy has revealed that this year’s theme could be pushed back until 2021 as it needed to be filmed during warmer months – something that’s not likely to happen this year due to lockdown caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Well I don’t know, because a lot of what I was going to shoot was dependent on a very specific moment, it was a weather-dependent show,” he told The Wrap when asked what the future holds for season 10 of the show.

“So now I don’t know. I don’t know what we’re going to do. I don’t know what I’m gonna do next with that show. I don’t know if I’ll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one.”

Ryan confirmed that season 10 of American Horror Story was just about to begin shooting when TV and film productions across the United States were put on pause due to safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“You know, nobody so far has called me up and said, ‘OK, we have a plan to move forward for shooting’,” Murphy added.

“So until that day, everybody is kind of on pause. I honestly don’t know. But it’s a great season and I know all the actors are chomping at the bit to get into it, so that’s all I know.”

While we patiently wait to find out what’s in store for us, here’s everything we know about season 10 of the show so far.