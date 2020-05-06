Here’s where (and when) you can watch HBO’s new series Betty in the UK

Betty has found a UK home.

The new queer-inclusive HBO series follows a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding, set against the backdrop of New York City.

Based on Crystal Moselle’s critically-acclaimed feature Skate Kitchen, the new six-episode half-hour series will make its UK debut on 9 June on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW TV.

The members of the all-girl crew include the street-savvy Indigo (Ajani Russell), strong-willed Janay (Dede Lovalace), lonely outcast Camille (Rachelle Vinberg), aspiring filmmaker Honeybear (Moonbear) and eccentric stoner Kirt (Nina Moran).

When they’re not smoking weed or performing flips and tricks on their skateboards, the series sees the characters delve into societal issues such as race, gender, class and sexual assault. It’s an authentic portrayal of the struggles faced by young women in 2020.

“These things need to be talked about even if it’s hard,” Dede told us, to which Ajani added: “There were a bunch of things we wanted to address because it feels like the media doesn’t deal with it in an emotionally safe way.”

Ahead of Betty's premiere, we caught up with the show's stars to discuss how their real-life experiences impacted the series, and the importance of exploring female perspectives in male-dominated industries

Betty will be available on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW TV from 9th June 2020.