Arlo Parks tackles mental health issues on new single Black Dog

by Daniel Megarry

Culture

Arlo Parks is back with another heady, emotional track.

Following on from her recent single Eugene, new song Black Dog sees the London-based poet and musician explore “the feeling of helplessness that comes along with watching a loved one suffer” over dreamy strings and lo-fi beats.

“It’s supposed to make people who are struggling feel less isolated and start a conversation surrounding the prevalence of mental health issues in today’s world,” she explained of the song’s lyrics.

Listen to Black Dog here or watch the Molly Burdett-directed music video below.

