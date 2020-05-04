Ryan Murphy announces new show with Leslie Jordan and Dylan McDermott

by Daniel Megarry

Comments

Culture

Does Ryan Murphy ever sleep?

The mastermind behind some of the most beloved queer TV series of the 21st century including Glee, Pose and American Horror Story is using his time in lockdown to prepare even more content for us to consume.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (3 May) evening, Ryan revealed that he’s working on a new project that will star American Horror Story regulars Dylan McDermott and Leslie Jordan.

We don’t know too much about it yet as it’s in the early development stages, but it has been teased that Leslie’s character will be “fabulously wealthy” and Dylan’s character will be a former masseur. We’re hooked already.

“So yes it’s TRUE I am writing a project for national treasures Leslie Jordan and Dylan McDermott to star in together,” wrote Ryan.

“Should it be a romance? A buddy comedy? A heist movie? All I know is Leslie is going to be fabulously wealthy in it, and Dylan will have a backstory as a former masseur.”

Whatever he comes up with for Leslie and Dylan, we can’t wait to watch it.

Another show from Ryan’s mind, Hollywood, premiered on Netflix last week – here are all the reasons we think it’s one of his “greatest creations”, and here’s a brief history lesson on the real-life queer people who inspired the show.

Comments

More

Culture

Ryan Murphy announces new show with Leslie Jordan and Dylan McDermott

Community

TikTok star comes out to her parents with cake in heartwarming viral video

Culture

Adam Lambert reveals he had a joint tour planned with Christina Aguilera

Culture > Drag

Drag Race All Stars 2 finalists reunite for quarantine version of Read U Wrote U

Community

Tel Aviv Pride postpones 2020 parade due to coronavirus

Community

Jair Bolsonaro claims WHO encourages childhood homosexuality and masturbation

Community

Two men arrested in connection with the murders of two trans women in Puerto Rico

Community

Gay and bisexual men will be excluded from donating blood plasma in coronavirus trials

Next
Press enter to search