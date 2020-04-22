First trailer for Saved By The Bell reboot starring Josie Totah has arrived

Saved By The Bell is making a comeback.

The hit high school sitcom, which ran from 1989 to 1993, will be revived on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock. It’s a direct follow-up to the original show, with a new batch of students arriving at Bayside High.

Another reason we’re excited for the show is that it stars Josie Totah, who came out as a trans woman in a powerful essay for TIME magazine in 2018.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 18-year-old actress will play the role of Lexie, who is described as a “beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students”.

Announced in September last year, the upcoming revival will see the return of original stars Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater) and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano) and is set to air on NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming platform, Peacock, which launches in July.

“When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High,” the show’s official description reads.

“The influx of new students gives the over-privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.”

Watch the trailer here or below.