Lil Nas X says his next album will explore his queer identity

Lil Nas X wants to “represent” the LGBTQ community on his next album.

The rapper had one of the biggest viral hits of all time with Old Town Road last year, and his debut EP 7 set streaming charts alight. He also made countless headlines when he came out as gay.

Despite this, his music so far hasn’t explicitly addressed his sexuality – but that’s something he’s going to change on his upcoming, work-in-progress album.

“I 100% want to represent the LGBT community,” he said in a recent interview with The Guardian, confirming his new album will explore his queer identity and adding that he wants his social advocacy to be “through my art”.

Lil Nas X also acknowledged that while he may be an icon for young LGBTQ people, he doesn’t feel comfortable encouraging everyone to come out if they’re not 100% ready as it can be “super hard” for teens still in school who don’t have accepting family.

“It’s easier for me. I’m not depending on anybody. There’s no one who’s going to kick me out of the house – nobody to start treating me shitty,” he explained, adding that this might not be the case for “another 20-year-old who doesn’t quite have it figured out and still lives with his parents”.

He also said that his family knows that he’s gay, but it’s “not something that’s ever brought up or we speak about”.

Related: Lil Nas X had the perfect response after a homophobic rapper dragged his Grammys outfit