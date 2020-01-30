Lil Nas X had the perfect response after a homophobic rapper dragged his Grammys outfit

Lil Nas X is unbothered by your homophobia.

The rapper-singer-songwriter is riding high off the 2020 Grammys, where he took home two awards, led a star-studded performance of Old Town Road, and was declared ‘best dressed’ by anyone with taste.

But his neon pink Versace ‘dominatrix cowboy’ look didn’t impress everyone, as a rapper named Pastor Troy took to Instagram to share his thoughts (which no one asked for) on Lil Nas X and the outfit he wore.

“Welp, guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY… if this is what I gotta wear,” he wrote.

“They love to push this shit on our kids!! The other day Applebees had some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks. First thing my 14 year old son said was, ‘Fuck Applebees’, and it brought joy to my heart!!

“He sees it… their agenda to take the masculinity from men, black men especially. Some may say, ‘He making money!!’ RuPaul do too, but I ain’t bumping his CD!!

“Integrity is priceless. Y’all better open that 3rd eye and let your sons know what is real… or they ass gone be headed down that Old Town Road foreal!!”

Pastor Troy went on a long, homophobic rant & somehow convinced himself that it’s the reason why he doesn’t have a Grammy. pic.twitter.com/nM2ggnV7Yt — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) January 29, 2020

The post may have been deleted, but screenshots last forever. It didn’t take long for Lil Nas X to find the rant, and he delivered the perfect response. “Damn I look good in that pic on god,” he wrote.

It seems most of the internet agrees, as the tweet currently has over 500,000 likes and 60,000 retweets.

damn i look good in that pic on god https://t.co/dIIKzTFa6X — nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020

He also shared a meme poking fun at Pastor Troy’s overreaction to two men eating mozzarella sticks at Applebees.

pastor troy when he saw 2 niggas eating mozerella sticks pic.twitter.com/2WKZatLpH7 — nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020

Stay winning, Lil Nas X.