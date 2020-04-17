Sam Smith and Demi Lovato recruit Drag Race stars for queer Olympics in new video

Sam Smith and Demi Lovato are repping Team LGBTQ in the music video for I’m Ready.

The incredible visual sees the iconic queer artists competing in several sporting endeavours – such as wrestling, synchronised swimming and racing – before accepting their first place rainbow medals in matching white power suits.

It features guest appearances from legendary RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Valentina and Gigi Goode, as well as trans and gender nonconforming performers Shea Diamond, Alok Venmon, Karis Wilde, Jeff Hova and Louis Verdad.

”The video celebrates LQBTQ in all its forms,” Sam said in a statement. “I don’t know if you’re queer like me, but for someone who is, sports might be frightening, a trigger. So to be an athlete in a music video with Demi Lovato was amazing.”

In a FaceTime interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily for Apple Music, the British singer-songwriter said they were nervous about the song because it’s about “reaching for the stars” and “almost sounds like a bit of musical theatre”.

They admitted: “Like it feels cheesy at times. And I’m trying to own that because that is a genuine feeling that comes out sometimes in the studio. And it’s fun. It’s really fun to go to that place.”

I’m Ready is the latest single taken from Sam’s upcoming third studio album, following their Normani collaboration Dancing With A Stranger, dance-pop anthem How Do You Sleep, their Calvin Harris duet No Promises and ballad To Die For.

It will also include their cover of Donna Summer’s disco classic, I Feel Love.

Last month, Sam announced that the album, which was originally titled To Die For after the single of the same name, has been postponed due to growing concerns over the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Firstly I want to send love and strength to everyone who has been affected by this situation,” they wrote in an official statement on social media. “I hope you are all alright during this incredibly weird, upsetting and unprecedented time.

“I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn’t feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions.”

Sam then confirmed that they will be changing the title and pushing back the release date, but told fans not to worry because the album will definitely be released this year – with more singles to follow in the coming months.

The star concluded their post by thanking fans “for always being by my side and for your understanding and patience.”