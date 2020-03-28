WOW Presents: Stay The F*** Home to give some self-isolation entertainment

Shantay, you stay – home, that is!

Emmy award-winning media company World of Wonder is bringing all your favorite drag queens to the comfort of your couch.

With sickening new content every week day for the whole month of April, fans can social distance with Alyssa Edwards, Trixie and Katya, Raja and Raven, Vanjie, The Vivienne, Baga Chipz, and more as they return with all-new episodes of hit and returning series, plus gag-worthy podcasts all done from the safety of their own homes.

Viewers can also binge their favorite shows including Drag Race UK, Werq the World, UNHhhh, Alyssa’s Secret and more.

The series of new programming will kick off on Monday (30 March) with Trixie & Katya Save the World, where they’ll answer fan-submitted questions from a whole range of subjects, whether it’s how best not to burn your toast, or what you should be binge-watching while you self-isolate.

Tuesdays will feature an at-home version of Transformation with James St. James as he challenges world-famous make-up artists to complete their signature looks within 15 minutes.

Wednesdays will see the return of Alyssa Edwards, as she presents Headlines. With just the facts, Alyssa will walk us through top news stories of the week, current events, and the upcoming election.

Thursdays will have Trump Learns Things, and will feature The Vivienne reprising her iconic Snatch Game character. The series will see Trump learning things like how to wash your hands to how to speak English and this educational series will not disappoint.

Friday will see the return of the iconic Fashion Photo RuView with Raja and Raven, but instead of Season 12 looks, they’ll be looking at some vintage red carpet photos, as well as what the queens are rocking while at home.

Finally, Saturdays will feature DragCon Live! with celebrity guest hosts and fan-favourite queens. There’ll be comedy queens, there’ll be music mavens and there’ll be tonnes of panels with performances from some of the show’s most beloved queens.

Also available will be podcasts like UNHhhh, Alyssa’s Secret, the Baga and Viv podcast and the Vanjie podcast, hosted by Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and her co-host, and cat, Thackery Binx.

All content will be available for streaming on WOW Presents Plus and you sign up here.

Stay the F*** Home will air all throughout April.

