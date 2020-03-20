Drag Race’s Aquaria delivers important coronavirus message as Melania Trump

Aquaria has revived her Snatch Game-winning character.

The legendary RuPaul’s Drag Race star, who became the 10th crowned queen back in 2018, delivered an important message about the global pandemic as she impersonated the First Lady of the United States: Melania Trump.

“Today I want to speak with you about coronavirus and what it means for you and your family,” Trump said in a PSA released on Thursday (19 March). “While changes need to be made now, this is not how we’ll live forever.

“Our children will return to school, people will return to work, we will gather at the places of worship, concerts, and sporting events again. I urge you to stay connected to family and loved ones through safe technologies.”

Aquaria hilariously lip synced the words in full Melania-drag, and then performed the iconic dance routine to We’re All In This Together from High School Musical as she ended the speech on the same words. It’s pure art tbh.

Social distancing and staying inside has been advised by government and health officials to help fight the spread of the global pandemic, which has spread across the world and taken the lives of 10,000 people (as of writing).

There are over 250,000 confirmed cases worldwide, and so far, 89,000 people have recovered.

It is also encouraged that we wash our hands frequently, avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth, and practice respiratory hygiene by covering our mouth and nose with our bent elbow or tissue when we cough or sneeze.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, it is vital that you seek medical care.

For more information, check out the World Health Organisation’s guidelines on the coronavirus pandemic here.

Related: LGBTQ people are more vulnerable to coronavirus for three reasons.

