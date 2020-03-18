Drag Race star Shea Couleé urges fans to “stay safe” after cousin dies from coronavirus

by Sam Damshenas

“This is serious. Please stay safe everyone.”

Shea Couleé has pleaded with fans to take precautionary measures after their cousin tragically died from the coronavirus.

“I just learned that a cousin of mine died today from Coronavirus,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race star shared on Twitter earlier this week. “No one knew she had it, and I’m growing concerned for my other family members in her household.”

The season nine finalist continued to urge their followers to protect themselves: “This is serious. Please stay safe everyone.”

Shea received an outpour love and support from their fellow Drag Race sisters, including season six’s Darienne Lake and season 10’s Dusty Ray Bottoms. Their tweets have now been deleted.

Social distancing and staying inside has been advised by government and health officials to help fight the spread of the global pandemic, which has spread across the world and taken the lives of 8,000 people (as of writing).

It is also encouraged that we wash our hands frequently, avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth, and practice respiratory hygiene by covering our mouth and nose with our bent elbow or tissue when we cough or sneeze. 

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, it is vital that you seek medical care.

For more information, check out the World Health Organisation’s guidelines on the coronavirus pandemic here.

Watch this short video below to find out how you can protect yourself from the coronavirus.

