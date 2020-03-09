Listen to Christina Aguilera’s stunning new song for Disney’s Mulan remake

by Daniel Megarry

Comments

Culture

Christina Aguilera has dropped a gorgeous new ballad.

The pop superstar’s first ever single Reflection was recorded for Disney’s critically-acclaimed 1998 animated movie Mulan, so it only makes sense that the House of Mouse have brought her back on board for the new live-action remake.

As well as re-recording Reflection (which we’re still patiently waiting to hear), Christina has returned 22 years on for a brand new song called Loyal Brave True, a soaring ballad which captures the epic nature of the movie.

“It’s amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that’s full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless,” said Christina.

“My new song, Loyal Brave True, represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength.”

Mulan hits cinemas on 27 March, while the movie’s official soundtrack will drop on 25 March.

Listen to the song here or below.

Comments

More

Culture

Listen to Christina Aguilera’s stunning new song for Disney’s Mulan remake

Community

So You Think You Can Dance star Danny Tidwell dies, age 35

Community

Pansexual MP Layla Moran announces Liberal Democrat leadership bid

Community

Two married lesbian priests will lead service ahead of major Anglican conference

Community

South African teens arrested after gang raping lesbian to ‘correct’ her sexuality

Community

Republican politician Mike Young implies Pete Buttigieg is “used” to sexual assault

Culture

Former Dancing with the Stars producer calls for same-sex couples in 2020 series

Community

Councillors want South Carolina county to become similar to ‘LGBT-free zones’ in Poland

Next
Press enter to search