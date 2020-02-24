Drag Race star Cheryl Hole calls out audience member for ‘shoving’ her on stage

“Do you really wanna fight me b***h?”

NEWSFLASH HUNTIES: Don’t disrespect Cheryl Hole on her own mothertucking stage because she will call you out.

At a show in Bristol, the Dancing Diva of Essex invited an audience member up on stage to perform with her as part of the Frock Destroyers, but things took a nasty turn when the ‘fan’ proceeded to shove Cheryl for no apparent reason.

Footage shows Cheryl attempting to reason with the unidentified person, before she becomes aggressive and starts poking the Drag Race UK star, to which she hits back: “Do you really wanna fight me bitch? I don’t fucking think so!

“At the end of the day darling, this is my show, I invited you up on my stage as a courtesy – to let you have a moment, diva. The fact that you thought it was okay to shove me, not just as an artist, but as a person is not okay.

“I do this at every single motherfucking show I do, we are here for a good time and a good time only, okay?”

To the lady I invited up to perform Break Up with me that then shoved me on my own stage, don’t think that is appropriate to act like that with any human being. We are all here for a good time and I don’t want any negativity in the venue, let alone on the stage during my number. — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) February 23, 2020

It’s been said many times before but it bears repeating: DRAG IS NOT A CONTACT SPORT. Respect the boundaries of drag performers and do not, by any means – and this goes without saying – get physical when them on their own stage.

Fans praised Cheryl for how she handled the situation.

“You handled it spectacularly well, heres to an amazing second half, you’ve been smashing it so far,” tweeted one fan, while another wrote: “You dealt with it so professionally! Please know it’s not a representation of Bristol!”

Cheryl’s Drag Race UK season one sister The Vivienne said it was “not acceptable” while Blu Hydrangea joked: “This will happen at every date of the hole hydrangea tour and I’m not sorry xxx.”

God what’s wrong with people lately!!! You dealt with it fantastically babe, love you xx — Sum Ting Wong ❌🔥 (@IsSumTingWong) February 24, 2020

Well done on handling that horrid woman! This is why we can’t have nice things — Chris Lennon (@clennon1978) February 24, 2020

@CherylHoleQueen you handled that so well. It's a horrible situation to have been put in but you couldn't have handled it more eloquently. 👏👏👏 — Poojubee (@liberty_malley) February 24, 2020

Not acceptable xx — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) February 24, 2020

This will happen at every date of the hole hydrangea tour and I’m not sorry xxx — Blu Hydrangea (@BluHydrangea_) February 23, 2020

Love you Babi gurl. That girl was a bad babi not a good one like you. 💖 — Baga Chipz (@ChipShopBird) February 24, 2020

you handled it spectacularly well, heres to an amazing second half, youve been smashing it so far 🎉 — 👑 cait 🐨 (@cinderblockjack) February 23, 2020

You dealt with it so professionally! Please know it’s not a representation of Bristol! X — 𝖌𝖆𝖇𝖘 ✨ (@gxbbybyrne) February 23, 2020

Should have pushed her off the stage! — Team_Trixie (@TeamMattel) February 23, 2020

Why the fuck do people have to act like this, I’m so sorry love. You handled it with grace though. We all love you❤️ — Alyssa Edwards’ Back Rolls🏳️‍🌈 (@a_friedb326) February 24, 2020

I'm so sorry to hear this Cheryl. This has made cry as there people in the world who think it acceptable to be horrible to drag queen and make them feel small. Don't let this get to you as your beautiful Essex diva. 🥰❤🥰❤🥰❤🥰 — AbbaChipz (@AbbaChipz) February 23, 2020