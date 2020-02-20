Netflix release first trailer for dark lesbian comedy Feel Good

by Sam Damshenas

Culture

Netflix are continuing to lead the way with LGBTQ representation.

The streaming service has just unveiled the first trailer for Feel Good, a dark comedy written, created and starring Mae Martin as a comedian and addict whose “behaviours and intense romanticism dominate every single part of her life”.

During a stand-up show, Mae meets George – played by Charlotte Ritchie – and the two “embark on an intoxicating romance”.

The series will follow Mae as she “juggles relationships with her parents, fellow addicts in a drugs support group, her colleagues at the local stand up club, and transforms her relationship with George from an addictive one to a healthy one”.

Fell Good will also star comedy legend Lisa Kudrow as Mae’s mother Linda and Adrian Lukis as her father Malcolm.

In a statement, Mae said she is “beyond excited for people to finally see my semi-autobiographical show” and is hopeful that the series will make “people laugh, connect with the characters and root for Mae and George as a couple.”

Sh added: “We tried to make a show that’s funny, heartbreaking, and completely bizarre, because that’s what life is like.”

Feel Good will run for six 30-minute episodes and will premiere 19 March on Netflix – watch the trailer below.

