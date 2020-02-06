Dan Reynolds met with Equality Caucus to help ban gay ‘conversion therapy’

Dan Reynolds has continued to prove his status as an LGBTQ ally.

The Imagine Dragons frontman, who graced the cover of GAY TIMES in January last year, attended the House Democratic Caucus on Wednesday to discuss a cause close to his heart: the banning of gay ‘conversion therapy’.

The so-called therapy, which has been discredited by the NHS and the World Psychiatric Association, refers to any attempt at changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, and often involves techniques like electroshock therapy or prayer.

In a series of photos, Dan can be seen discussing LGBTQ issues with Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries, Mitt Romney, Patty Murray, Sean Patrick Maloney, Ted Lieu, John Curtis, Chris Stewart, Kevin McCarthy, Linda Sánchez and David N. Cicilline.

He was in attendance with Tyler Glenn, lead vocalist of Neon Trees, and Drag Race season four star Carmen Carrera.

“Spent the day in DC w @tylerinacoma and @carmen_carrera speaking with Senators and Representatives about how to help our LGBTQ community,” Dan wrote on Instagram. “Especially the banning of conversion therapy.”

When he appeared on the cover of GAY TIMES last year, Dan spoke about the reasons why he, a straight white male who grew up in a devout Mormon family, has become such a huge ally to the LGBTQ community.

“One of my best friends in middle school was gay and Mormon, and that was the first time I was really faced with a conflict with my religion,” he recalled.

“I was raised in Mormonism, where you are taught that being gay is a sin, so as a 12 year old I was faced with that conflict of, ‘Well, I have a friend who’s gay and is maybe the best person I know, this doesn’t make sense’.

“That was the first time I questioned ‘God’s will’ and didn’t feel like God was aligning with what my heart was telling me, which was that my friend’s love was just as valid as mine.”

He also explained why it’s so important that more straight white males speak out in support of LGBTQ people.

“Our culture will not move forward if people of privilege aren’t using that voice and that platform they’ve been given to shine a light on those who have been stigmatised, those who have not been given that privilege,” he said.

“So I think that it’s extremely important for straight males especially, who are the most privileged, to speak out and stand up and say, ‘We need to be better’.”

You can read our full interview with Dan Reynolds here.