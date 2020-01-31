Lloren releases new single More with sensual music video

by Lydia Webb

Comments

Culture

Lloren has released her brand new single More.

The singer’s new single and video celebrates sexual freedom and the right to express yourself without limits. 

Lloren states: “More is about sexual liberation. Societal expectations can leave us feeling restricted in what we can say and how we can express ourselves sexually. With freedom comes judgement. 

“More challenges the ideas that society has set out for us.”

The video shows The Voice UK finalist exploring her sexuality with various people (and foods!) and having fun with it. 

The pop star has reinvented herself since reaching the final on The Voice UK and is exploring a darker, edgier style. 

As well as developing her pop career, Lloren is a big equal rights campaigner, especially for the LGBTQ community.

This single release is a taster of what’s to come from the singer in 2020. Be sure to keep an eye on her tour coming soon.

Watch the incredible video for More below.

Comments

More

Community

Church of England apologises over guidance that sex is only for married straight couples

Culture

Lauv says friendship with Troye Sivan helped him through mental health struggles

Community

Stonewall reveal the top 10 most LGBTQ-inclusive employers

Culture

Watch new music video from synthpop duo REYNA

Community

Frankie Boyle voices support for trans people with epic Twitter takedown

Culture

Watch Kesha’s emotional performance of Resentment from new album High Road

Culture

Harry Styles joined Lizzo on stage for a surprise performance of Juice

Culture

Lloren releases new single More with sensual music video

Next
Press enter to search