The BBC won’t uphold nearly 300 complaints over Strictly Come Dancing’s same-sex routine

Nearly 300 people claimed to have been ‘offended’ by the routine.

In its latest series, Strictly Come Dancing featured a same-sex routine between professional dancers Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima to Emeli Sande’s 2019 romantic pop anthem, Shine.

The beautiful and touching routine won hearts across the nation. However, to some people, watching the sight of two men just dancing together claimed they were ‘offended.’

As a result, nearly 300 people complained to the BBC. However, the BBC’s recent complaints report has revealed that none of these complaints will be upheld. This mirrors other decisions from OFCOM, who often receives complaints about the mere existence of same-sex couples on TV shows.

Speaking to Hello Magazine, Radebe – who made his debut this year alongside Catherine Tyldesley – said: “I’ve never felt so liberated. For the first time in my life, I feel accepted for who I am. That says so much about the people of this country.

“To be able to dance with a friend I respect and adore is joyous. There’s bromance galore between us, but there were no male and female roles, just free movement. It was beautiful, classy and elegant.”

Prima later wrote on Instagram: “Our friendship is difficult to explain, we went through so many moments together that we can understand each other without saying a WORD.. As I say to you most of the time: You will be part of my life FOREVER.”

Although Strictly Come Dancing has featured same-sex couples in several pro routines, including one with AJ Pritchard and Gorka Márquez to Believer, no celebrity has ever been partnered up in a same-sex couple.

Many of the pros and judges have called for the move to be made, including Katya Jones who told the Sunday Mirror last week: “I would love to dance with a woman on the show.

“I think creatively it would be really ­interesting and I love coming up with new ideas for stuff. So on that side I think it would be quite interesting.”