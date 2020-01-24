Pose star Angelica Ross is a face of Louis Vuitton’s new campaign

It’s very American Horror Story and we are obsessed.

Angelica Ross has followed in the footsteps of her Pose co-star Indya Moore and appeared in the latest Louis Vuitton campaign.

The legendary actress, advocate and founder of TransTech Social Enterprises is a face of the brand’s pre-fall collection, which depicts various stars as the hero/heroine on the front cover of their very own novel.

Ross takes inspiration from her American Horror Story: 1984 stint with a horror-themed novel titled The Escape Room.

Shortly after Ross was announced as a face of the campaign, she took to Twitter to reveal that she asked Louis Vuitton to “rock my natural hair in an Afro,” to which they “came back with an enthusiastic YES”.

Moore also tweeted about the project, writing: “Feast your eyes. Legendary casting of dark skin black trans women by Louis Vuitton x Nicolas G. Angelica Ross slays in high fashion & high afro giving us what we literally have been looking for.”

Louis Vuitton | Pre-Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/6j2xcQitGb — Angelica Ross (@angelicaross) January 22, 2020

The collection also includes stars such as Léa Seydoux, Sophie Turner, Robyn, Samara Weaving, Alicia Vikander, Chloë Grace Moretz, Deepika Padukone, Jaden Smith, Jennifer Connelly, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Yaya.

It also features appearances from her American Horror Story co-stars Billie Lourd, Cody Fern and Emma Roberts.

Ross made history last year with her appearance on the horror anthology series, becoming the first trans actor to secure two regular roles on television. She made her debut on the series after exiting the second season of Pose.

She also became the first trans person in history to host a presidential debate.

