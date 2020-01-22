Sam Smith will perform at Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Sam Smith will perform at Sydney Mardis Gras this year.

The Grammy-winning singer will head to the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade, and later take to the stage at the official Mardi Gras Party for an electrifying performance on Saturday 29 February, 2020.

With a host of hits already under their belt including Stay With Me, Too Good At Goodbyes, How Do You Sleep?, Normani duet Dancing With A Stranger, and of course their Calvin Harris hit Promises, it’s a show you won’t want to miss.

“This is honestly one of the highlights of my career, Australia has meant so much to me as a queer person and I am gonna be singing at Mardi Gras this year,” said Sam.

“I cannot wait to be with you all after such a challenging time. Hopefully we can spread that love and celebrate and sing and dance. So yeah, Mardi Gras, I can’t wait to see you.”

Sam will join Grammy-winning British pop star Dua Lipa, whose incredible new disco-tinged single Don’t Start Now is currently setting the charts on fire; and Kesha, who has a string of LGBTQ anthems to her name including Tik Tok, We R Who We R and Raising Hell.

Sydney Mardi Gras have promised that Sam, Dua and Kesha will also be joined by an epic range of show-stopping performers and DJs from Australia and abroad – including Brazilian drag artist Pabllo Vittar.

2020 will see Mardi Gras transform The Hordern Pavilion and surrounding areas into a brand-new adult play land, bursting with music, light and performance across new fantasy worlds for you to immerse yourself.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit mardigras.org.au