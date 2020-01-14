Charli XCX stars in music video for Super Nintendo World theme park

This is the definition of ‘giving the gays everything they want’.

If there’s two things (most) queer people love, it’s Nintendo and pop music, and the two have been combined in an incredible new advert for the world’s first Super Nintendo World area, which opens at Universal Studios Japan this summer.

Pop superstar (and former Gay Times Magazine cover girl) Charli XCX has teamed up with DJ duo Galantis for a Mario-themed song called We Are Born To Play – she even features in the video alongside Toad, wearing a dress worthy of Princess Peach.

The video gives fans an idea of what they can expect from the new theme park area, including rides based on Mario Kart and a new ‘Power Up Band’ that will allow visitors to collect coins and compete with friends.

Super Nintendo World has been described as “a life-size, living video game” so it’s fair to say we’re pretty excited.

Watch the music video here or below.