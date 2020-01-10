Here’s how many seasons American Horror Story has been renewed for

Don’t expect American Horror Story to disappear anytime soon.

Earlier this week, it was announced at the 2020 TCA’s press tour that the critically-acclaimed horror anthology series has been renewed for a further three seasons, meaning it will return for an 11th, 12th and 13th instalment.

The series has just finished airing its ninth season, 1984, with a tenth to debut on FX later this year.

In a statement, FX chairman John Landgraf praised series creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk for sustaining the success of American Hororr Story for over a decade, calling them the “undisputed masters of horror TV”.

“We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years,” he said. “AHS has showcased a wealth of award winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone.”

Considering the number 13 holds significance in the horror genre, Landgraf also teased to Deadline that the show “could” potentially end after its 13th season – although he wouldn’t confirm anything.

“It will be poetic, won’t it, if it ends after 13 seasons?” he said. “It could be one of those weird things where we keep going, and it ends up being 20 seasons, I don’t know. I can just tell you that if it ends up being 13, that’s kind of awesome.”

It has also been announced that series mainstay, Sarah Paulson, will be making her comeback in the upcoming 10th season after taking a hiatus from 1984. It was the first season without an appearance in some form from the star.

“I did ask Ryan if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back, and he said ‘yes you could say’. So, yes I will be back on American Horror Story,” she revealed in a new interview with Deadline.

Sarah didn’t have information on which character she will be playing or what the theme of season 10 will be, but when asked if she will be a series regular she replied, “I should hope so,” and said “God willing” she will be back for more seasons too.

Related: We ranked all 9 seasons of American Horror Story from worst to best.