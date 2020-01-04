The New Mutants rumoured to feature same-sex romance with Moonstar and Wolfsbane

The film has been in a state of limbo since 2018, but is due to release this year.

Upcoming horror / superhero film The New Mutants is rumoured to feature a same-sex romance between Moonstar and Wolfsbane. The film sees five young mutants trapped in a research facility where they must fight for their lives.

Screen Rant reports that the news comes from a rumour which said a trailer for the film would be posted on 6 January, hours before the film’s director Josh Boone confirmed the news. Although the rumour doesn’t go in-depth about the couple, it says that the pair are dating.

Moonstar, also known as Mirage, is a mutant with the ability to create illusions based on a person’s deepest fears. Wolfsbane is a mutant with the ability of lycanthropy, meaning she can transform into a werewolf.

Former Game of Thrones and Doctor Who star Maisie Williams will star as Wolfsbane, with The Original actress Bla Hunt will be portraying Moonstar.

Also appearing as the new mutants are Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), who will be playing Magik, a mutant who uses sorcery and teleportation discs to travel; Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), who will be playing Cannonball, a mutant who can propel himself through the air and Henry Zaga (Teen Wolf / Thirteen Reasons Why), who will be playing Sunspot, a mutant who can manipulate solar energy.

Also involved in the film are Alice Braga (Elysium), who will be playing Cecilia Reyes, who can create a forcefield around her, and Antonio Banderas has been cast in an unnamed villains role, and is set to appear during a post-credits scene.

The film was originally scheduled for an April 2018 release, after being filmed during 2017. However, plans to make the film more scary caused a delay, although these changes never surfaced.

You can watch a recent trailer for the film below.

Although having many LGBTQ mutants, like Deadpool and Iceman, Marvel hasn’t really explored them, although there have been some hints toward Deadpool’s pansexuality.

Currently, the only Marvel movie in production is the upcoming Eternals, which we know will star the studio’s first major openly gay character.

Footage of the upcoming blockbuster – which will be the 25th entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe – was shown at CCXP 2019, and revealed that Plastos (played by Brian Tyree Henry) had a same-sex partner with two kids.

Due for release 6 November, it will also star Angelina Jolie as Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Kit Harrington as Black Night, Gemma Chan as Sersi and Richard Madden as Ikaris.

The New Mutants will release on 3 April 2020.