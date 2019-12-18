Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz to produce new LGBTQ series for Apple TV+

Apple TV+ have ordered a new LGBTQ show called Visible: Out On Television.

The five part docuseries, which will arrive on the recently-launched streaming service on 14 February, will take a look into the state of LGBTQ visibility on the small screen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It will feature archival footage alongside never-before-seen interviews with stars including Billy Porter, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon, Rachel Maddow, Sara Ramirez and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The series is created by filmmakers Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave, with Wanda Sykes and Wilson Cruz executive producing.

Apple says that the project “investigates the importance of TV as an intimate medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television.”

Each hour-long episode will focus on a different subject such as visibility, homophobia, the evolution of LGBTQ characters and coming out in the television industry.

Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe will narrate.

It’s the latest original show to be announced for Apple TV+ and will join a lineup that currently includes The Morning Show, See, Dickinson, For All Mankind, Servant, Truth Be Told, Hala and The Elephant Queen.