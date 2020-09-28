13 Reasons Why star campaigns to play Madonna in upcoming biopic

It’s… uncanny.

Anne Winters has thrown her hat in the ring for the recently announced Madonna biopic.

The 26-year-old actress, who’s best known for playing Chlöe Rice on 13 Reasons Why, campaigned for the coveted role over the weekend, sharing content on Instagram in several classic Madonna looks (see below).

“I’ve been told I look like young Madonna forever, I act I sing I look like her…. cmon now,” she wrote in her first post, before asking Madame X to “set up” a meeting and “hire” her.

It looks like her campaign paid off, because Madonna now follows the Daytime Emmy-winner on social media, as well as two-time Emmy-winning Ozark star Julia Garner, so it looks like Madge is weighing her options.

Madonna announced that she will direct and co-write a film about her life story earlier this month.

The biopic will chronicle how she earned her well-deserved ‘Queen of Pop’ moniker and became the best-selling female artist in history – with over 300 million records sold – as well as the highest-grossing solo touring artist of all time.

In a statement, Madonna said her aim is to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”