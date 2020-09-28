13 Reasons Why star campaigns to play Madonna in upcoming biopic

It’s… uncanny.
Anne Winters has thrown her hat in the ring for the recently announced Madonna biopic.
The 26-year-old actress, who’s best known for playing Chlöe Rice on 13 Reasons Why, campaigned for the coveted role over the weekend, sharing content on Instagram in several classic Madonna looks (see below).
“I’ve been told I look like young Madonna forever, I act I sing I look like her…. cmon now,” she wrote in her first post, before asking Madame X to “set up” a meeting and “hire” her.
It looks like her campaign paid off, because Madonna now follows the Daytime Emmy-winner on social media, as well as two-time Emmy-winning Ozark star Julia Garner, so it looks like Madge is weighing her options.
Madonna announced that she will direct and co-write a film about her life story earlier this month.
The biopic will chronicle how she earned her well-deserved ‘Queen of Pop’ moniker and became the best-selling female artist in history – with over 300 million records sold – as well as the highest-grossing solo touring artist of all time.
In a statement, Madonna said her aim is to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”
View this post on Instagram
IM SO THANKFUL FOR ALL THIS SUPPORT 🤟🏼 never thought I’d be reached out to by 👑 M herself through hype on social media. Anything is possible when you go for what you want, AND HAVE the muhfucking talent to back it up of course 😉 Keep up the hype and love!!!😎💋🤟🏼🍒🎶🔥🌈🤍🤩 ps this incredible image sent to me by @ardgelinck 🎥 #BLONDEAMBITION
“The focus of this film will always be music,” she revealed. “Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories, and who better to tell it than me? It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”
The film will be co-written by Diablo Cody, who is best known for her work on Juno (2007), Jennifer’s Body (2009), Young Adult (2011) and Tully (2018). She received critical acclaim for Juno, winning the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.
Donna Langley, Chairwoman of Universal Pictures, and producer Amy Pascal have also signed on to the project. Langley said working with Madonna and telling “her unvarnished story for the first time” is an “incredible honour”.
Pascal, who has received two Oscar nominations for Best Picture, described the film as “a labour of love”, adding: “I can’t imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen.”