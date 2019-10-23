The 18 best Snatch Game performances in Drag Race HERstory

Who comes out on top? Is it Little Edie? Maggie Smith? Or… Celia Cruz?

Each year, one of the most anticipated moments of RuPaul’s Drag Race – aside from the crowing of a new drag superstar, of course – is watching our queens show off their best celebrity impersonations.

Over the years, we’ve had appearances from icons such as Maggie Smith, Lady Gaga, Pink, Adele, Judge Judy, Carol Channing, Little Richard, Anna Nicole Smith and Britney Spears (some twice).

Because Snatch Game is about to make its highly-anticipated debut on Drag Race UK this week, we’ve compiled a list of our 18 favourite Snatch Game performances – and no, Lineysha Sparkx’s Celia Cruz did not make the cut. Sorry hennies!

18. Raja – Tyra Banks (Season 3)

Raja’s portrayal of her America’s Next Top Model bestie Tyra Banks earned the queen a top three placement for its wackiness and irreverence. Number one henny Stacy Layne Matthews may have won the challenge, but lines such as “Naomi Campbell is a cum-guzzling whore!” cement it as season three’s best performance.

17. Bob the Drag Queen – Uzo Aduba/Carol Channing (Season 8)

The first queen to impersonate two celebrities at once, Bob the Drag Queen wiped the floor with her season eight sisters with her dual performance as Orange is the New Black icon Uzo Abuda and raspberry advocate Carol Channing. In Drag Race seasons, there’s often debate as to who should’ve won Snatch Game, but there’s no denying Bob triumphed by a LANDSLIDE.

16. Naomi Smalls – Wendy Williams (All Stars 4)

After Naomi Smalls’ less than gag-worthy impersonation of Tiffany “New York” Pollard on her original season, it’s safe to say the runway fashionista was in desperate need of a rudemption. This time around, Naomi came prepared as reality personality and online troll Wendy Williams and if it hadn’t been for Trinity the Tuck, she would’ve walked away with the win. Her fainting gag was one of the most memorable moments of All Stars 4.

15. BenDeLaCreme – Paul Lynde (All Stars 3)

Despite a stellar cast, All Stars 3’s Snatch Game was one of the worst in the show’s HERstory (sorry queens). BenDeLaCreme, however, came through for us with a sensational performance of American comedian and TV personality Paul Lynde. Fun fact: she became the first (and only) queen to win Snatch Game twice.

14. Sasha Velour – Marlene Dietrich (Season 9)

Season nine winner Sasha Velour came close to winning Snatch Game with her brilliant portrayal of German actress Marlene Dietrich. We’re used to camp, over-the-top impersonations for the fan-favourite challenge, so Sasha’s dry, understated performance was a breath of fresh air.

13. Trinity the Tuck – Caitlyn Jenner (All Stars 4)

12. Alexis Michelle – Liza Minelli (Season 9)

We waited so long for a queen to do Liza, and Alexis Michelle’s manic, over-the-top impersonation did not disappoint, leading to her first and only win of the series. Alexis needs to return for All Stars 5, because we have a feeling her second edition of Snatch Game would be less Tatianna (All Stars 2) and more DeLa (All Stars 3).

11. Adore Delano – Anna Nicole Smith (Season 6)

Adore’s portrayal of the late Anna Nicole Smith was eerily accurate. The season six queen took inspiration from Anna’s iconic drunken speech from the 2004 American Music Awards (which you can see here), echoing lines such as: “Like my body? I’m so honoured to be in the next performer’s video, and if I ever record an album… I want this guy to produce miiiiine.” Seriously, watch that video. It’ll make you appreciate Adore’s performance so much more.

10. Chad Michaels – Cher (Season 4)

Season four featured the messiest Snatch in the history of the show. The amount of “romper-room fuckery” caused by queens such as Jiggly Caliente, Milan and Phi Phi O’Hara resulted in a furious Latrice Royale, who gave up halfway through. Thank god for Chad Michaels! Her incredible performance as her idol Cher featured three wig changes, and not only did she look the part, but she brought the comedy. “I’m Cher bitch!”

9. Kennedy Davenport – Little Richard (Season 7)

As soon as Kennedy Davenport sashayed into the Drag Race werkroom, fans pegged the star as a “pageant queen” due to her embellished, rhinestoned runways and legendary title as the ‘Dancing Diva of Texas’. She proved us all wrong, huh? Her performance as Little Richard was a risk, as the first non-female celeb, but she exceeded expectations every single time she deployed one of the glam rocker’s signature howls. Her response to Batman and Robin converting their cave into a “bathhouse with a dark room and gloryholes” left her fellow competitors quaking in their boots, and it cemented her status a massive frontrunner for the crown.

8. Tatianna – Britney (Season 2)

The season two contestants had no mothertucking idea what to expect when Mama Ru announced the first ever Snatch Game. Queens such as Morgan McMichaels and Sonique didn’t mock their pop star characters (P!nk and Lady Gaga) out of respect and simply looked the part, which was fairly dull. Tatianna however, took the complete and utter piss out of her idol Britney and showed her Drag Race sisters that she can be as funny as she is fishy. It set the bar for future Snatch Games, basically.

7. Aquaria – Melania Trump (Season 10)

Aquaria surprised just about everyone on season 10 when she revealed her sharp comedic talent as The First Lady, Melania Trump. Despite comedy heavyweights such as Miz Cracker, Monét X Change and Eureka O’Hara sitting next to her on the panel, Aquaria managed to steal the spotlight without desperately vying for attention. The 21-year-old proved that she’s not just a “look queen” after all…

6. Ginger Minj – Adele (Season 7)

“Ma house.” Need we say more?

5. Katya – Bjork (All Stars 2)

In all 11 seasons of Drag Race, there has never been a queen with a personality as eccentric and demented as Katya (calm down keyboard warriors, we say that in a positive way and we’re sure she’d agree). Her impersonation of Icelandic singer Bjork was an inspired – and genius – choice, as it gave her the self-described Russian hooker the opportunity to tap into her inner sociopath. “Remove their testicles” is one of the only quotes in the HERstory of the show that’s made us spit out our Tic Tac lunch.

4. Bianca Del Rio – Judge Judy (Season 6)

Any other season, Bianca Del Rio’s spot-on impression of Judge Judy would’ve walked away with the win, but… DeLa. The look, the attitude, and the way she shut down contestants such as Gia Gunn (“Beauty fades, dumb is forever!”) and Laganja Estranja (“BALONEY!”) made for some brilliant entertaintment. Bianca’s performance was so legendary that she reappeared as the character for season 10. Ha impact!

3. Jinkx Monsoon – Little Edie (Season 5)

Although Jinkx Monsoon had an experienced background in theatre, her fellow competitors (especially Lineysha Sparkx and Coco Montrese, who bombed hard) underestimated her comedic prowess heading into Snatch Game. Like Coco said, “What is a Little Edie?” Before Jinkx impersonated the fashion model and cabaret performer – who rose to fame with her appearance on the 1975 documentary Grey Gardens – a lot of younger fans weren’t… in the know. This made Jinkx’s performance that much greater, that she managed to deliver a pitch perfect impersonation and educate viewers on the bougie socialite in the process.

2. BenDeLaCreme – Maggie Smith (Season 6)

BenDeLaChrist may have missed out on the top spot, but “excuse me, we originated the language!” stands as the wittiest comeback in any Snatch Game. Honestly, it felt like the terminally cheerful performer was possessed by Dame Maggie Smith’s Emmy Award-winning Downton Abbey role, because the queen did not break character, even for a second. Oh, and her back and forth with RuPaul? Utter perfection. There’s just one queen who did it better…

1. Alaska – Mae West (All Stars 2)

Whew honey, Alaska came for blood on All Stars 2 didn’t she? The star’s impersonation of American comedian Mae West showed her fellow competitors that she red-y for the crown, marking her first win of the season (out of four). Her performance won unanimous praise from the judging panel for her quick wit, snappy comebacks and complete commitment to the character. Ladies, this is how it’s done.

