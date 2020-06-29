Hackney Town Hall raises inclusive Pride flag for the first time to mark London Pride Week

Hackey just made history by raising the inclusive Pride flag for the first time.

To mark the start of London Pride Week, the Council flew the flag – which includes extra colours to represent queer people of colour and trans people – to recognise the diversity and intersectionality of the borough’s LGBTQ+ community.

Like many other Pride events around the world, Hackney Pride’s 365 events programme has been put on hold due to growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, so the Council will support Pride Inside.

The nationwide, online series of events is organised by Amnesty International, UK Black Pride, Stonewall and ParaPride, and will feature comedy shows, panel discussions and arts-based events from LGBTQ+ activists.

Philip Glanville, Mayor of Hackney, said raising flag for the first time “adds vital visibility to our borough’s commitment to equality, especially when trans rights are under attack and we need to reiterate that all LGBTQI+ Black Lives Matter.”

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville with Phyllis Akua Opoku-Gyimah, founder of UK Black Pride.

He explained further: “We know how important our cultural spaces and health resources are to our LGBTQI+ residents and acknowledge the threat they now face. This is why we’ll use our online resources to support and signpost the important work they do, alongside the excellent program of events at Pride Inside.”

Highlights from Pride Inside, Hackney Pride 365 and other LGBTQ+ venues and community groups in the borough will be posted across the Council and Pride365’s social media channels throughout this week.

Hackney will also be using this time to reflect on the 365 programme, which launched to develop their partnership with the LGBTQ+ community by welcoming UK Black Pride and Faggamuffin Bloc Party.

UK Black Pride is largest celebration for LGBTQ+ people of African, Asian, Caribbean, Middle Eastern and Latin American descent in Europe, and Fagamuffin Bloc Party is the first ever carnival sound system run by and for queer people of colour.

Keep up to date on everything that’s happening by following Hackney Pride 365 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.