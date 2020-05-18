Birmingham digital Pride announce lineup featuring Kelly Rowland, Vengaboys and Drag Race queens

Birmingham Pride has announced a virtual celebration with an incredible lineup.

The annual LGBTQ+ extravaganza was scheduled to take place this coming weekend, but like most Pride events this year, it’s been pushed back due to safety concerns and social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the setback, organisers have found a way to keep the community spirit alive as they’ll be putting on a digital Pride event across Facebook, Twitter and YouTube from 2pm on Sunday 24 May.

There’s a massive lineup featuring appearances by previously announced headliner Kelly Rowland alongside Jake Shears, Olly Alexander, Big Freedia, Freemasons, Katy B, Ms Banks, Sigala, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sonikku, Nimmo and Vengaboys.

Drag fans will be pleased, as there’s plenty of appearances scheduled from queens like Ginny Lemon, Yshee Black, Black Peppa and Lydia L’Scabies, as well as Drag Race stars Baga Chipz, Peppermint and Sum Ting Wong.

See the full lineup below, and follow Birmingham Pride on Twitter for updates on how to tune in on Sunday.