Birmingham digital Pride announce lineup featuring Kelly Rowland, Vengaboys and Drag Race queens

by Daniel Megarry

Comments

Community

Birmingham Pride has announced a virtual celebration with an incredible lineup.

The annual LGBTQ+ extravaganza was scheduled to take place this coming weekend, but like most Pride events this year, it’s been pushed back due to safety concerns and social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the setback, organisers have found a way to keep the community spirit alive as they’ll be putting on a digital Pride event across Facebook, Twitter and YouTube from 2pm on Sunday 24 May.

There’s a massive lineup featuring appearances by previously announced headliner Kelly Rowland alongside Jake Shears, Olly Alexander, Big Freedia, Freemasons, Katy B, Ms Banks, Sigala, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sonikku, Nimmo and Vengaboys.

Drag fans will be pleased, as there’s plenty of appearances scheduled from queens like Ginny Lemon, Yshee Black, Black Peppa and Lydia L’Scabies, as well as Drag Race stars Baga Chipz, Peppermint and Sum Ting Wong.

See the full lineup below, and follow Birmingham Pride on Twitter for updates on how to tune in on Sunday.

Comments

More

Community

Gay ‘conversion therapy’ is still legal in the UK because it’s a “complex issue”

Culture > Drag

Twitter is flooded with memes of Drag Race star Jaida and we are LIVING

Culture

The trailer for HBO’s new voguing competition Legendary is jaw-dropping

Culture > Drag

Here’s where and when you can watch Drag Race All Stars 5 in the UK

Culture

Here’s when The Umbrella Academy season 2 will premiere on Netflix

Culture

Netflix shares first look and release date for The Politician season 2

Culture

Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell represent Eurovision in hilarious film teaser

Culture > Drag

Celebrity Drag Race star Hayley Kiyoko is now ‘owning’ her masculinity and femininity

Next
Press enter to search