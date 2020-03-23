Birmingham Pride 2020 has officially been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

by Sam Damshenas

Community

Birmingham Pride 2020 has been postponed.

The celebrations, which were due to take place 23 and 24 May, have been delayed until 5 and 6 September due to growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from Birmingham Pride organisers stressed that the festival hasn’t been cancelled, and will be “showcasing a brand new space never used before – giving us all something to look forward to.”

They added: “We are currently negotiating with all artists from this year’s line up to appear in September and we are still very much excited to present what will be the biggest and best Birmingham Pride to date.

“We urge you to please support Birmingham Pride during these difficult times.”

Those who have already purchased tickets will automatically be transferred to the new dates in September. If you would like to donate your May 2020 ticket to Pride charities, you can do so by logging into your account on TicketSellers.

They concluded their post by reminding us to “come together, stay safe and look after each other.”

Over 100 Pride events around the world have been officially cancelled or postponed, including Pride in London.

Kristine Garina, president of the European Pride Organisers Association, said: “Prides cancelling or postponing because of COVID19 has reached 100, and it’s very clear that this pandemic is going to have a huge impact on our movement.

“Right now we must all be focusing first on our own wellbeing and the welfare of those around us, but we are passionate about Pride and we will work together, and do all we can, to help Pride organisers get through this.”

Social distancing and staying inside has been advised by government and health officials to help fight the spread of the global pandemic, which has spread across the world and taken the lives of 16,000 people (as of writing).

There are over 360,000 confirmed cases worldwide, and so far, 101,000 people have recovered.

It is also encouraged that we wash our hands frequently, avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth, and practice respiratory hygiene by covering our mouth and nose with our bent elbow or tissue when we cough or sneeze. 

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, it is vital that you seek medical care.

For more information, check out the World Health Organisation’s guidelines on the coronavirus pandemic here.

Related: LGBTQ people are more vulnerable to coronavirus for three reasons.

