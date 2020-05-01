Anderson Cooper is now a proud father to a newborn baby boy

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child.”

Anderson Cooper has become a proud father to a newborn baby boy.

Wyatt Morgan Cooper was born on Monday (27 April) and shares the same name as Anderson’s father, who sadly passed away when he was just 10-years-old. The news anchor announced the birth of his son live on CNN (30 April).

He told viewers: “It has been a difficult time in all of our lives, and there are certainly many hard days ahead. It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness.

“As we mourn the loss of loved ones, we are also blessed with new life and new love. On Monday, I became a father. I’ve never actually said that before, out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son. And I want you to meet him.”

Anderson later shared photos of Wyatt on Instagram and admitted that he wants to be “as good a dad” as his father.

“I am beyond happy. As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth,” he wrote.

The 52-year-old also thanked the “remarkable surrogate who carried Wyatt, and watched over him lovingly, and tenderly, and gave birth to him,” calling it “an extraordinary blessing – what she, and all surrogates give to families who cant have children”.

“My family is blessed to have this family in our lives,” he added.

Talk show host Andy Cohen, who also welcomed his first child last year, congratulated Anderson on Instagram, writing: “New life, new hope! Wyatt Cooper, you couldn’t have come at a better time! I know a friend who can’t wait to meet you!”

See the adorable photos of Anderson Cooper and his newborn child, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, below.