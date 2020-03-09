So You Think You Can Dance star Danny Tidwell dies, age 35

by Sam Damshenas

Danny Tidwell has passed away.

The dancer, who was known for his appearance on So You Think You Can Dance, died in a car accident on Friday (6 March).

His brother, dancer and choreographer, Travis Wall announced his passing on social media on Saturday morning.

“Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift. I’m not ready. But I never think I will be,” he wrote. “Because I can’t believe this is real. I can’t believe you’re gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration.

“I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing. You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny.”

Travis said they will all “remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with throughout your journey” and asked his followers to pray for his family during this difficult time.

Danny competed on the third season of So You Think You Can Dance and placed runner-up.

Debbie Allen, a judge on his season, called him a “dancing genius” and a “prince among paupers” in a tribute on Twitter.

Danny is survived by his brother Travis, his husband David Benaym, two sisters, another brother and his mother.

My heart is broken. Yesterday I lost a brother . And we all lost a gift. I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real. I can’t believe you’re gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing. We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with through out your journey. A journey cut to short. You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny. Rest In Peace my brother. I can’t believe I’m even typing this . Please pray for my mom and my family during this difficult time. 💔💔💔

A post shared by Travis Wall (@traviswall) on

