Lilly Singh delivers inspirational speech about her bisexuality

YouTuber Lilly Singh, who came out as bisexual last year, has given an inspirational speech about her bisexuality on her talk show A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

Addressing the audience, she said: “There’s a lot of homophobia in the Indian community. In fact, when I came out, people told me that I’d lose all of my popularity, all of my fans, all of my business in India.

“But then, I didn’t. Turns out in a place with 1.3 billion people a lot of them don’t give an F about who I give an F.”

She added that coming out was “truly one of the scariest things I’ve ever done” and said she’d chosen to come out online because it’s “a great way to let people know something. Especially if you want to instantly know exactly how they feel about you.”

She continued, saying: “Sexuality is a spectrum, and now my place on the spectrum has shifted I realise how many little parts of straight privilege I took for granted. Seriously.

“Like, there are basically zero rom coms that reflect how I feel. I want to watch When Harry Met Sally… and Sally met Priya and Priya met Rico and Rico met Frank. That’s what I want to watch, OK?

“And how about music? Queer people rarely get love songs. And when they do, they’re completely misunderstood.”

She also spoke about her response to people constantly asking her why she continues to speak about being a queer woman of colour, saying: “First of all, I talk about my dog and The Rock way more, facts, and second, no one else on late night can talk about it, so why wouldn’t I use this opportunity to start a discussion?

“Everybody talks about themselves. The majority of rap songs are about having heterosexual sex. At this point I know more about Kim and Kanye’s sex life than I’m comfortable with. Yet no one calls out rappers for talking about who they are.

“You don’t get to be the majority and tell me how many times I can celebrate who I am.

“If you have a problem with me talking about being bi or a woman of colour, that’s fine, you’re 100 per cent entitled to your own opinion. And you can talk all about it on your TV show. Oh wait, you don’t have one.”

