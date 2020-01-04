Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness to campaign for Elizabeth Warren in Iowa

The Queer Eye star publicly backed Elizabeth Warren last year.

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness is set to campaign in Iowa for Elizabeth Warren ahead of the state’s caucuses, which are due to be held on 3 February.

In a campaign email for Warren, Jonathan wrote: “I was so excited to join Team Warren earlier this year. Elizabeth is fighting for the change that our country needs right now, and I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to do everything I can to help her win.”

The email also invites supporters to donate to the campaign, which will enter them in a competition to join Johnathan and Warren on the campaign trail in Iowa.

Warren is currently fourth in the Iowa caucuses with 16 percentage points, behind South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and former vice-president Joe Biden.

Giving his support to Elizabeth Warren back in September, Jonathon wrote: “The moment I knew I was endorsing @ewarren was last month when I misplaced my HIV meds.

“It cost $3500 to replace them out of pocket with ‘amazing’ plantinum [sic] level insurance. Healthcare shouldn’t be for profit ever, it’s a human right.”

And Jonathan Van Ness isn’t Elizabeth Warren’s only high-profile supporter, as last month US football star Megan Rapinoe gave her support. Megan showed her support, when she posted in Instagram TV clip of her calling Warren.

Captioning the video, she wrote: “I truly believe the best things in life are a result of being bold and being real.

“This extends to every part of my life and nothing feels more relevant and real than this election.

“I’m proud to endorse @elizabethwarren today, for being bold, for being real, for listening to ALL of us, and for being prepared to navigate the unique challenges we face today as a country.”

