Wolf Pack: Sarah Michelle Gellar’s supernatural series cancelled after one season

The queer-inclusive Paramount+ series Wolf Pack has been cancelled after one season.

In January 2023, fans were first treated to the horror series based on Edo Van Belkom’s book series of the same name.

Led by Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon Sarah Michelle Gellar, the show follows two teenagers, Blake Navarro and Everett Lang, who get attacked by a mysterious creature during a deadly wildfire.

The official synopsis reads: “In the aftermath, they discover they’re werewolves and develop an intense bond together. The two team up, and encounter two other teenagers, the adoptive children of a park ranger, who went through a similar strange wildfire sixteen years ago.”

Gellar played Kristen Ramsey, an arson investigator who is “a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.”

While critics gave the show mixed reviews, it garnered a dedicated fanbase. Many praised Wolf Pack for its immersive story, action sequences, and LGBTQ+ representation in the character of Harlan Briggs (Tyler Lawrence Gray).

Unfortunately for viewers, the supernatural series will not be coming back for a second season.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount+ was initially interested in renewing the show. However, the streamer opted not to move forward with a second season due to production delays and the increased costs of marketing a second season.

In an additional report from Deadline, a source revealed that series creator Jeff Lewis was “actively” working on new episodes, and production was scheduled for February.

Shortly after the news was announced, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their disappointment.’

One person wrote: “Wolf Pack had so much potential and I will always love this show. The actors, writers and everyone involved did an incredible job. This show definitely deserved a renewal. Wonderful characters and an even more amazing cast who I will be supporting going forward.”

Another fan tweeted: “This is the reason why I wait to watch a new show until it’s renew for the next season.”

Some fans even called on rival streaming services, like Netflix, to save Wolf Pack from cancellation.

“Wolf Pack is a great TV show with characters & actors who, unfortunately, due to cancellation by Paramount, were unable to explore their full potential. But the creator already had the entire season 2 ready, a script, actors… so I ask you, please give them a chance @netflix,” one fan tweeted alongside a fam cam of the show.

Before its heartbreaking cancellation, Gellar had expressed her hopes for a second season during an interview with TVLine.

“We have a writer’s room open, and we’re preparing, but everything is in flux right now with the [actors] strike,” she told the news outlet.

“I think that’s the biggest issue. But the numbers, the fans – everybody wants a season 2.”